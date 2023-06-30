Bicyclist suffers potentially life-threatening injuries following car crash in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police say a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in the Capitol Beach area and hospitalized Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Northwest 17th & West O Streets.

LPD said the preliminary investigation indicated a 34-year-old bicyclist, a Lincoln resident, was trying to cross West O Street from north to south and was hit by a Mitsubishi traveling eastbound.

LPD says the bicyclist was transported to a Lincoln hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The intersection, which is controlled by a stop sign for northwest 17th traffic, does not have a marked crosswalk, according to police.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 36-year-old Crete resident, was not hurt and according to LPD has not been cited.

This is the latest serious incident involving a bicyclist or pedestrian on West O within the last two years. Back in April, another bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle at 1st & West O in the early morning hours.

In May of last year, a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of NW 20th & West O, while a motorcyclist was also killed in the area of NW 19th & West O in September.

