Eastbound I-80 closed in Seward County

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Seward County have shut down I-80 eastbound.

According to Nebraska 511, the cause is due to an overturned vehicle. Westbound traffic is currently down to one lane due to construction.

The incident has closed all eastbound traffic between the Milford and Pleasant Dale exits, with 511 showing that eastbound traffic is being diverted off I-80 at the Milford exit.

It’s unclear of the severity of the crash or when it happened.

This latest incident comes just less than 24 hours of westbound I-80 was shut down after two semis collided in western Lancaster County.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

