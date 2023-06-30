Events happening this weekend in and around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

HUB & SOUL MUSIC SERIES

6-9pm Fri.; Free event, Items for purchase

Hub & Soul is back for their 5th annual music series, and they are changing the schedule up this year to spread the music out over the entire summer and into the fall. Wondermonds will be playing the first set and A Ferocious Jungle Cat will play the second set of the night. This event is at Union Plaza, located at 215t and Q streets at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center. For more information visit www.hubandsoul.com.

MOVIES IN THE PARK PRESENTS DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS

8:45-9pm (depending on the sunset) Movie starts Fri. Free event

Grab your blanket or a chair and come out for a free family-friendly movie in the park. This week’s movie is DC League of Super-Pets. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side-by-side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. This event is at Irving Recreation Center, located at 2010 Van Dorn Street. For more information visit www.lincoln.ne.gov/party.

YMCA YOUTH SPORTS ADVENTURE RUN

9-11am Sat., $18 per individual runner

Kick off the weekend by climbing through obstacles, running through fields and down the slip ‘n slide, all in the name of a very good cause! Now in its 11 year, the Lincoln YMCA Youth Sports Adventure Run is a fun run/obstacle course that spans approximately two miles. This is a great event for the entire family to walk or run the course together! This event is at Wright Park, located at 4441 S. Folsom Street. For more information call (402) 434-9217 or visit wwwymcalincoln.org/events/ymca-youth-sports-adventure-run.

READY, SET, MAKE!

10am-12pm Sat.: $15 per child/youth (advanced registration is preferred)

Come to the LUX Center for the Arts for their new program designed especially for children and youth! Activities will be provided for young artists ages 5-12 years old and their adult caregivers. Two LUX Teaching Artists will provide instruction and inspiration as children express themselves creatively with the materials provided. This event is at LUX Center for the Arts, located at 2601 N. 48th Street. For more information call (402) 466-8692 or visit www.luxcenter.org.

LINCOLN MUNICIPAL BAND PRESENTS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

7pm Sun.: Free for spectators

The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform their first concert on Sunday. “America the Beautiful” is conducted by Bob Krueger and will feature Aaron Pierce, the winner of the 2023 John Shildneck Young Artist Competition. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy a beautiful evening of music, family and friends! This event is at John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park, located at Garfield Street & Memorial Drive. For more Information call (402) 477-7899 or visit http://artsincorporated.orq/Imb.

