Godfrey named Huskers’ new cross country coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Ryun Godfrey has been named Nebraska’s new head cross country coach and assistant coach for the track and field program.

Godfrey becomes the head cross country coach after working with the mid-distance runners as a volunteer assistant coach for the NU track and field program last season. He has 27 years of coaching experience, including 25 years at the collegiate level and two years at the high school level.

“I am very much looking forward to leading the Nebraska cross country program,” said Godfrey. “Thank you to Trev Alberts, Jamie Vaughn and Coach St. Clair for this opportunity. I would also like to express my gratitude to the track and field staff here at Nebraska. It has been a privilege getting to know this group, and I would like to thank Matt Wackerly for his support and guidance in my first season here. Go Big Red!”

With the Huskers, Godfrey helped Niko Schultz and Sam Easley place in the 800m at the Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Championships, respectively. Schultz reached the all-time top 10 charts at Nebraska in two indoor events in 2023, climbing to fifth in the 800m and sixth in the 600m.

“I feel very fortunate to add Ryun to our track and field staff and have him lead our cross country program,” said NU track and field head coach Justin St. Clair. “The amount of experience he will contribute to our coaching staff and program will be an incredible asset for us, as his mentorship and leadership of student-athletes are unparalleled. I am really excited to work with Ryun while we continue the legacy of Nebraska track and field.”

Prior to Nebraska, Godfrey had coaching stints at Arizona State, Kansas State and North Dakota State.

The 28-time Conference Coach of the Year selection and six-time DII Region Coach of the Year honoree was twice named Midwest Region Coach of the Year, while also receiving DII Coach of the Year and North Dakota Sports Writers/Sportscaster Coach of the Year recognition.

Godfrey has coached four athletes who have qualified for the USA Championships and Olympic Trials, including two finalists. On the world level, he was helped two collegiate athletes to World/Olympic standards in the 800m.

On the collegiate level, Godfrey has coached a DI runner-up (800m), a DII champion (400m Hurdles and 800m), two DII 4x400m relay champions, 12 DI All-Americans and 16 DII All-Americans. At the conference championships, he has coached three Big 12 champions, 11 Summit League champions and 11 North Central Conference champions.

Prior to Nebraska and Arizona State, Godfrey spent eight seasons coaching at Kansas State, helping the Wildcats to two Big 12 Championships in 2017 and 2018. He coached the Wildcats to five school records and helped three K-State runners earn All-Big 12 honors in cross country, two athletes earned Midwest All-Region honors and a pair of qualifiers for the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

Before his time at K-State, Godfrey was the head track and field/cross country coach at North Dakota State for 15 years, helping the Bison set 24 school records. NDSU won the DII Indoor Championships in 2002 and finished in the top-four in 10 seasons as a team at the NCAA Championships.

Godfrey’s guidance led NDSU to 30 conference championship titles, including 13 indoor titles, 13 outdoor titles and four titles in cross country.

Godfrey is a 1996 graduate of NDSU where he ran for four years before holding a one-year graduate assistant position. He earned all-conference honors and was a member of seven NDSU league champion squads. He has a bachelor’s in physical education, has USATF Level II certification in three different areas (endurance, sprints hurdles & relay and jumps) and is a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

