How the SCOTUS college affirmative-action ruling impacts Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Supreme Court on Thursday put an end to affirmative action programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, but some believe the decision will put an end to considering race in the admissions process of colleges and universities across the country.

Some religious leaders in Omaha believe Nebraska is already feeling the effects of the state’s laws on affirmative action.

Thursday’s SCOTUS decision doesn’t mean much on college campuses in the University of Nebraska system. Nebraska is one of a handful of states — there are eight — that have already banned racial preference in university admission and public employment. It’s written in the Nebraska State Consitution.

“The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting. The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”

6 News reached out to the University of Nebraska. Melissa Lee is the chief communications officer for the NU system and notes that Nebraska law already prohibits preferential treatment based on race and gender. The statement continues to say that “the University of Nebraska will continue to work to recruit and enroll a strong and vibrant student body, consistent with board of regents policy and state and federal law.”

Black churches have always been out front in the fight for civil rights. Church leaders in Omaha are disappointed in the education affirmative-action court decision.

“It tells us that we have not come as far as we thought that we had made over these years,” Portia Cavitt is the pastor at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church and president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. “We’re not on equal terms that we have to begin to do something, we have to continue to address. And as the church and the religious community, we have to continue to lift up and encourage our children along the way because evidently, the school system is not trying to be inclusive and diverse.”

Local church leaders are disappointed in the decision, noting educational struggles in north Omaha.

Pastor Cavitt believes the state’s stance on affirmative action in colleges and universities has already been felt beyond higher educational institutions.

“That in north Omaha, the school system is still struggling; but in west Omaha and all of the schools that Nebraskans have started up and put their money in or utilize — and they are still not as diverse as they could be... So why is that? ... So why are we not making sure that all of our children have an equal chance.”

6 News also reached out to two of the private universities in the Omaha metro. Officials at Creighton University said they are still digesting the ruling. And so far, no response from Bellevue University.

Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts issued a statement after the ruling:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision restored the Constitutional right to equality of opportunity. As Chief Justice Roberts has previously written: ‘the way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.’ Applicants should be judged by the content of their record and the results of their grit, not the color of their skin.”

