Inmate sentenced for theft, criminal impersonation and escape dies at RTC

56-year-old Randall Dasher
56-year-old Randall Dasher(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an inmate death at the Reception and Treatment Center on Friday.

According to officials, 56-year-old Randall Dasher died at the RTC, where he was incarcerated.

Dasher’s sentence began on May 11, 2009. He was serving a 11 years 38 months to 29 years 18 months sentence for multiple theft charges, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation and escape out of Sarpy, Douglas and Lancaster Counties.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Dasher was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

