Lincoln man arrested after police discover potential explosive material in vehicle, LPD says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested after police say they discovered potential explosive material in his vehicle early Thursday morning.

A Lincoln Police officer conducted a traffic stop regarding an infraction near 27th and N Streets just before 1:50 a.m.

During the stop, the officer requested the assistance of a police service dog to conduct a sniff of the vehicle. LPD said probable cause was established, resulting in a search of the vehicle.

LPD said the search resulted in officers discovering a personal use quantity of suspected Meth, a 4″ knife with brass knuckle hilt, a container of smokeless powder, taped-together batteries, a spool of copper wire, a length of fireworks fuse, and a spent 40mm Rubber Ball round in the vehicle.

The police officers later asked for the assistance of a Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Fire & Rescue bomb technician.

Officers took 24-year-old Spenser Speidell into custody. He was lodged for possession of a controlled substance, explosives - poss, 1st degree, possession of a destructive device, carrying a concealed weapon, 1st degree, and no insurance.

In January, Speidell was arrested after a total of five homemade explosive devices were found in two different locations following a traffic stop in northwest Lincoln.

