Lincoln residents can drop off unused fireworks and ammunition at free collection event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln residents left with unexploded fireworks and ammunition will have the opportunity to take them to a free collection event next week.

The free collection event, hosted by the Bureau of Fire Prevention, will take place on Wednesday, July 5, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., in the east parking lot at Oak Lake Park.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Bill Moody said the department provides the collection service due to the numerous requests throughout the year to pick up unused and unwanted fireworks.

Moody said the devices become more dangerous as they age.

“Storing unused and unwanted fireworks and ammunition in your home can be a hazardous situation due to the fact that both fireworks and ammunition can degrade,” Moody said.

Moody said the amount of material collected varies each year and LFR disposes the fireworks and ammunition in an indicator.

