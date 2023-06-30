Lincoln Saltdogs visit Walt Branch Library for story time

Saltdogs reading at Walt Branch
Saltdogs reading at Walt Branch(Isabella Benson)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs held a story time at the Walt Branch Library on Friday. Attendees also had the chance to play some fun games with the players and receive an autograph.

This is a tradition that started about 15 years ago. The Lincoln Saltdogs go to each Lincoln library once every summer to read and participate in some fun activities.

Staff at the Walt Branch Library said it’s important for kids to see that even athletes make time for a good book, and it encourages the kids to read when they see people they admire doing the same.

Saltdogs pitcher, John Bezdicek said it’s his first time participating in a story time like Friday’s.

“You’re setting a good example, especially as an older student I guess you could say, for these kids,” he said.

Throughout the summer, the libraries have themed weeks for the kids to enjoy. This event marked the end of Physical Week.

July 3-14, some furry friends will be visiting the library for their Fantastic Creatures week.

