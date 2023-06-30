LPD: Bicyclist stable, but critical after being struck by vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in the Capitol Beach area and hospitalized Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Northwest 17th & West O.

LPD says the bicyclist was transported to a Lincoln hospital and is in stable, but critical condition. West O was shut down for a few hours while officers investigated the incident.

LPD tells us that more information on the crash will be released Friday morning, including whether or not there will be any citations and how the crash happened.

This is the latest serious incident involving a bicyclist or pedestrian on West O within the last two years. Back in April, another bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle at 1st & West O in the early morning hours.

In May of last year, a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of NW 20th & West O, while a motorcyclist was also killed in the area of NW 19th & West O in September.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.