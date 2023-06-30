NSP advising safety for those celebrating on, traveling for the 4th of July

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NSP Press Release) - Independence Day weekend brings fireworks to the sky and vehicles to the road as many people travel to be with family and friends to celebrate America.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working hard to keep Nebraska roadways safe and help motorists in need of an assist.

“Nebraska communities are full of awesome Fourth of July celebrations, and we want everyone to be safe as they travel this weekend,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If your party involves alcohol, make sure to plan for a sober driver. Make safe decisions and have a great Independence Day.”

AAA is predicting a record number of travelers this weekend, with millions traveling more than 50 miles to reach their destination. NSP urges all motorists to make plans to ensure a sober ride, such as designating a driver, using a rideshare, calling a cab, or taking advantage of programs like AAA’s Tow to Go, which is available all weekend by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime across the state thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. The special effort runs from June 30 through July 5.

To report a dangerous driver or to request assistance on the road, call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline and speak with an NSP dispatcher.

