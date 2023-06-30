Two people hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln first responders were called to a three-vehicle crash near North 66th and Vine streets on Friday. The crash was called in at around 2:34 p.m.

According to LPD, at least two individuals were taken to a local hospital due to non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing incident.

