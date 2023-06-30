Vehicle rolls over following crash in central Lincoln

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a three vehicle crash that left one red vehicle rolled over on its side in Lincoln Friday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a crash that left one red vehicle rolled over on its side in Lincoln Friday afternoon.

LFR responded to a report of the crash near North 27th and S streets at 1:50 p.m.

The northbound lanes of 27th Street are currently blocked off.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

