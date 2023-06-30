Weekend Forecast: Cool & stormy start, warm & mainly dry end

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A low-pressure system will bring rain, storms and cooler weather for Saturday.... while warmer, drier and sunnier conditions are expected for Sunday.

FRIDAY EVENING INTO SATURDAY MORNING: Another round of rain, storms and severe weather potential is in the forecast for areas along and south of the I-80 corridor this evening and into Saturday morning. As we head into the later evening rain & storms will build in from our south into south central areas and push eastward along with additional development in southeastern areas. This activity will be associated with a low-pressure system that will spin rain & storms along the I-80 corridor and south through the night and into Saturday morning and eventually through Saturday. However, this will bring yet another night for a severe weather threat for the 1011 region. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are all possible with these storms... the “best” timing for severe weather potential will be between 6 PM Friday and 7 AM Saturday.

Widely scattered strong to severe storms possible Friday evening into Saturday morning. "Best" threat will be along and south of the I-80 corridor. (KOLN)

The low-pressure system will continue to spin throughout the day on Saturday, for the bulk of the 1011 region. The eastern half of the state will have off and on rain showers/storms throughout the day. For eastern and southeastern areas, rain and storms will be possible throughout the day but I think the better chance will be in the afternoon. I think western areas will be on the fringe of the activity, but some isolated rain or thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. The low-pressure system will exit through the southeast in the later evening hours. There may be an isolated strong to severe storm in far southeastern Nebraska in the afternoon and evening, damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall is possible. The cloud cover and rain will prevent temperatures from heating up... it will be a significantly cooler and below average day in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

The low-pressure system will spin rain & storms mainly over the eastern half of the state throughout the day on Saturday. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

It will be a quiet night with mainly clear skies. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s... which is below average for this time of year.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday will be much calmer, sunnier and warmer day. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with some scattered showers/storms possible in the afternoon and evening in the western half of the state. Eastern areas will remain dry. High temperatures return to seasonal and slightly above average in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Mainly quiet & mostly sunny with afternoon isolated to widely scattered rain & storms in the western half of the state. (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.