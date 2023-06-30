Work to begin on N-8 and Blue River Bridge, south of Fairbury on July 10

Published: Jun. 30, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that work will begin Monday, July 10, on N-8 and the Blue River Bridge south of Fairbury, from reference post 51+54 to reference post 52+41.

United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa is the prime contractor on this project. Work includes removal of old bridge, construction of a new bridge, grading, concrete paving, guardrail and seeding.

According to NDOT, the purpose of this project is to preserve the transportation asset, improve the reliability of the transportation system and perpetuate the mobility of the traveling public.

Traffic will be maintained with one-lane closures in phases, and temporary traffic signals will be used during the construction of the new bridge. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.

Anticipated completion is December 2024.

