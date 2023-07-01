52-year-old woman robbed in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an armed robbery in south Lincoln on Friday.

According to LPD, the robbery occurred at a household near McBride Avenue and O’Hanlon Drive at around 10:10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they met with a 52-year-old woman and 18-year-old teenager. LPD said that the two individuals were in the garage of the household when an unknown man dressed in a grey sweatshirt and black mask approached with a handgun.

The man demanded the woman’s purse, took the item and then left the scene. No individuals were injured due to the incident.

LPD said that the total loss from the theft was valued at $1,400.

