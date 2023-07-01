'Dear Myra' boutique celebrates one year of making a dream become reality

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dear Myra, a boutique in south Lincoln, demonstrates an example of following your dreams. This summer, the boutique is celebrating one year of making that dream a reality.

Dear Myra opened last summer and sells a variety of women’s clothing, from jeans to dresses, shirts and shoes, jewelry and soaps, which come from a total of four different local businesses.

The owner, Lori Goldsmith, has always wanted to own her own business, but it took some years for her to take the leap.

“I was inspired by some other women who have their own businesses, some friends,” Goldsmith said. “They really gave me the incentive and gave me the idea that it could be a possibility.”

Dear Myra is hosting a one-year anniversary celebration this summer at the store, which is located near Union and Village Drive. Goldsmith said you can find out more about what this event will entail, including giveaways and surprises, on the boutiques’ social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.