House catches fire after lightning strike in west Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in west Lincoln after a house was struck by lightning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in west Lincoln after a house was struck by lightning.

The fire occurred at a house near Northwest 41st Street and Huntington Avenue at around 1:10p.m.

LFR said that the fire started after lightning struck the roof of the house and caught the attic on fire.

LFR estimates $75,000 in damage to the structure and $25,000 to its contents.

No people were hurt from this incident.

This is an ongoing incident, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

