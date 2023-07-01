House catches fire after lightning strike in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in west Lincoln after a house was struck by lightning.

The fire occurred at a house near Northwest 41st Street and Huntington Avenue at around 1:10p.m.

LFR said that the fire started after lightning struck the roof of the house and caught the attic on fire.

LFR estimates $75,000 in damage to the structure and $25,000 to its contents.

No people were hurt from this incident.

