Lincoln fire inspector urges firework safety heading into dry 4th of July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln is gearing up for a holiday weekend of barbeques and fireworks bursts, but it’s set to be one of the driest Fourth of Julys in Lincoln history. Thursday night’s storm was far from the silver bullet needed to take down dry conditions, and Lincoln’s fire inspector cautions those using fireworks to be cautious.

“The little bit of rain that we’ve had the last couple of days is kind of like a Band-Aid,” said Jason Relford, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Fire Inspector. “We need more of that rain to really make a dent in the conditions we’ve been having lately.”

That means walking the tight rope between conserving water and preventing fires. Relford said wetting down areas can actually help save water in the long run.

“There’s the water conservation portion of using a little bit of water, a light misting on your grass and on your bushes beforehand, or the potential of having to douse a house fire or grass fire,” said Relford.

Relford said other preventative measures, like making sure that smoldering debris will land on concrete or avoiding areas with overhead obstructions, can go a long way. He also stressed the importance of calling the fire department sooner than letter as early intervention is key to preventing spread.

Lincoln’s Uncle Sam Jam is set for Monday night, and Relford will be on the scene to help make sure no fires crop up as Air National Guard units assist with prevention.

“They’re going to come and spray that area before we do the shoot, and then they will come back and spray down any hot spots that may pop up after the fact,” Relford said.

Overall, Relford says he wants Lincoln residents to be extra careful this year.

“I understand that everyone is probably still going to do fireworks. it would not be my preference, but I understand that it’s still going to happen,” Relford said. “So mindfulness and supervision would be my two big tickets to go along with it.”

