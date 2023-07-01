Norris hosts 7 on 7 football tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris High School hosted a 7 on 7 football tournament consisting of 8 Nebraska high schools. Papillion La Vista South defeated Norris in the championship game 23 to 11 to win the tournament.

The schools competing in the day of football included:

Norris

Doniphan Trumbull

Papillion La Vista South

Adams Central

Aurora

Seward

Elkhorn Mount Michael

Lincoln Northeast

The semifinal matches included Norris versus Seward where the Titans won 20 to 14. And, Elkhorn Mount Michael versus Papillion La Vista South where Papillion La Vista South (also the Titans) won 28 to 20.

7 on 7 football consists of only passing plays and games are played with a running clock to accelerate the pace of play. This is the first year Norris has hosted a 7 on 7 tournament and head coach, Ty Twarling, was pleased with the competition.

“A lot of great competition... great coaches, they got great players. To be able to get them to come to this event, and just... compete and showcase their stuff as well, is a tremendous attribute to football in Nebraska,” Ty Twarling said.

“This is our first year doing this, so to get that level of competition… it was a great event.” - Ty Twarling (@CoachTwarling) on @NorrisFootball’s first 7on7 Tournament.



More tonight on @1011_News 🏈 pic.twitter.com/wwcds7GvUQ — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) June 30, 2023

Twarling also was happy with how his Titans looked. Despite the second place finish, he knows it just the start for the Norris football season.

“You know 7 on 7 is just a small part of our game, but hey its great to be able say this is an aspect we can showcase, and work on, and we see improvement there,” Twarling said.

John Hood, Norris receiver, had a impressive day all around. He hauled in touchdowns and made a big interception in the championship game. Hood says the exposure for Norris is great ahead of the season.

“It’s really great, really great, you know its exposure, a lot of people were here to come watch us that’s great, hopefully it will carry on to the season, get more fans to show up,” John Hood said.

John Hood, Norris Receiver, talks to media following the Norris 7 on 7 tournament. (KOLN-TV)

Hood attributed his playmaking on both sides of the ball to his mental game.

“You just have to have that 100% mentality, 100% every play... never give up,” Hood said.

With the competitive and successful turn out in year 1, Norris hopes to continue this event next summer.

“We’re looking forward to next year and being able to host again,” Twarling said.

