Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Elise Wells, said Hobbs was at a hospital Friday. She was charged on Thursday, according to police. They identified her daughter as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

An officer discovered the girl’s body last Sunday at an apartment complex outside Atlanta after someone called to report a dead child in the closet, according to a police report.

A neighbor told the officer the tenant had moved out and she had not seen her for a couple of months. The officer said he saw what appeared to be a full head of hair and a decaying arm and leg in the closet.

Another officer found a piece of mail with the name Alondra Hobbs on it, according to the report.

Police have not said how the girl died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound I-80 in Seward County reopens
Bicyclist suffers potentially life-threatening injuries following car crash in west Lincoln
Friday evening and into the overnight, isolated to widely scattered severe storms possible...
Friday Forecast: Cooler with another round of rain & storms
Lincoln first responders were called to a crash near North 66th and Vine Streets on Friday.
Two people hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
A crash on I-80 near Lincoln involving two semi trucks halted westbound traffic for hours on...
Two semis collide, halting westbound traffic on I-80 near Lincoln for hours

Latest News

House catches fire after lightning strike
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
West Lincoln struck by lightning
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in west Lincoln after a house was struck by...
House catches fire after lightning strike in west Lincoln