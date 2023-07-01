Seward preps for business boom during Fourth of July bash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Business owners in Seward are displaying stars and stripes outside their storefronts to welcome nearly 40,000 people for the Fourth of July. This is the town’s 155th year of celebrating.

The mayor of Seward, Josh Eickmeier, compares the holiday bash to the Super Bowl.

“Being the ‘Fourth of July City’ is not only an honor, but it’s also a responsibility to make sure that we put on the best event possible, so people who are visiting Seward maybe for the first time, walk away with a great impression,” Eickmeier said. “If you go around town, you’ll see people mowing their yards this weekend, trimming hedges and possibly painting because people take so much pride in where they are from.”

People from all around the country and even from different parts of the world visit Seward for the festivities. Meanwhile, local businesses and outside vendors get a chance to showcase their merchandise.

“The Fourth of July is a part of our brand, and we embrace that,” said Jonathan Jank, the President and CEO of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership. “Basically every venue in town is crawling with people, and it’s such a benefit for our local business community as well.”

The Bottle Rocket Brewery is among the businesses who embraced the theme of patriotism. The business hosts events like a pole vaulting competition, cornhole and featured speakers. This year, they are promoting a craft beer called “Patriotic Peach.”

These efforts help the brewery make a month and a half’s worth of earnings in the days surrounding the celebration.

“The Fourth of July is the biggest day of the year for us. The impact for Bottle Rocket is huge,” said Gerald Homp, co-owner of Bottle Rocket Brewery. “It gives me a warm feeling when people bring their friends and family here and say, ‘Wanna come to our brewery?’ Or ‘It’s good to be back at our brewery.’ So they own it, and that’s what I want.”

The Fourth of July celebration features a long list of events that can be found on the Seward Fourth of July website.

Two major events on Tuesday will be the parade at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show at 10 p.m. This year, a new addition to the parade’s line-up will roll down the streets of Seward - a World War II Higgins boat.

It was uncovered from the bottom of a lake in California during a drought. The Monrovia endured seven battles, including the invasion of Sicily. The back of the boat would be lowered for soldiers to storm beaches on enemy terrain.

“We also have a local hero from WWII- Major John Cattle. Guess where he landed. At Sicily,” said Gerald “Jerry” Meyer, National Guard historian. “So the family was very adamant that this boat be salvaged and be brought back to Seward. One, to honor him, but to honor also Nebraska National Guard soldier Andrew Jackson Higgins, whose hometown was in Columbus.”

The Higgins boat is 36 by 10 feet. Whisler Aviation is delivering the artifact from the west to its permanent home at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward. A documentary crew will be covering its journey, and experts will speak at the museum about the boat’s significance.

The watercraft is expected to reach Seward in time for the parade. Then it will be shown in Columbus until it’s brought back to the museum for people to view.

