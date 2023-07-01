Sunday Forecast: Sunnier & Warmer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a rainy, stormy and gloomy Saturday... warmer temperatures, sunnier and drier conditions are on the way for Sunday! Should be a nice day for any outdoor activities or some pool time for the majority of the area!

A quiet, calmer, drier and warmer day is on tap for Sunday! Should be a good day for some pool time and or 4th of July festivities. It will be a mainly sunny day with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. The bulk of the area will be dry but western areas may see some scattered shower/storm activity in the afternoon to evening. Some storms may be strong to severe in far southwestern areas with damaging winds as the primary storm threat and heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be back to average... in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. It will also be a bit muggy.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds possible Sunday evening. (KOLN)

Sunday night into Monday will be mostly clear with low temperatures falling to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will be HOT, muggy and bring a small chance for isolated showers/storms in the afternoon to evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with a slight warm breeze between 10 to 15 mph. Overall Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. There is the small chance for isolated pop-up showers & storms in the afternoon in eastern areas, while isolated to scattered activity is possible in the evening along the northern border.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

As we jump ahead to Tuesday, The 4th of July, we are expecting a hot day with a stormy afternoon to evening hours, some of which may be strong to severe. Please keep tuned to the forecast for the latest details on the 4th. The storm chances on the 4th will come with a cold front which in turn will cause temperatures to crash in the lower 80s to upper 70s for the remainder of the work week... plus another chance for rain & storms on Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

