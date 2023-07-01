“Swiftdogs” take Down Sioux City on T-Swift Night
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In front of a record breaking 8,298 fans the Saltdogs turned into the Swiftdogs for Taylor Swift night at Haymarket Park.
The Dogs put on a show for the crowd defeating the Sioux City “Exes” 6-1. Connor Pannas continued his hot streak going 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Rookie Marshall Awtry also had a big game going 1-1 with a three-run home run and two walks.
The Saltdogs now move to 21-22 on the season and third in the American Association West Division.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.