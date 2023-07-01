“Swiftdogs” take Down Sioux City on T-Swift Night

By Matt McMaster
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In front of a record breaking 8,298 fans the Saltdogs turned into the Swiftdogs for Taylor Swift night at Haymarket Park.

The Dogs put on a show for the crowd defeating the Sioux City “Exes” 6-1. Connor Pannas continued his hot streak going 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Rookie Marshall Awtry also had a big game going 1-1 with a three-run home run and two walks.

The Saltdogs now move to 21-22 on the season and third in the American Association West Division.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-80 near Lincoln involving two semi trucks halted westbound traffic for hours on...
Two semis collide, halting westbound traffic on I-80 near Lincoln for hours
Eastbound I-80 in Seward County reopens
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigated a suspicious package outside the Hall of...
Lincoln man falls victim to lottery scam, brings suspicious briefcase to Hall of Justice
Women steal more than $2,000 worth of allergy meds from two Lincoln grocery stores
The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex over the weekend was taken off life-support on...
Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’

Latest News

Taylor Swift takeover of the Swiftdogs
Norris High School hosts 7 on 7 tournament on June 30, 2023.
Norris hosts 7-on-7 football tournament
Ryun Godfrey has been named Nebraska’s new head cross country coach and assistant coach for the...
Godfrey named Huskers’ new cross country coach
Ferrell named Husker softball assistant coach