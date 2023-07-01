“Swiftdogs” take Down Sioux City on T-Swift Night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In front of a record breaking 8,298 fans the Saltdogs turned into the Swiftdogs for Taylor Swift night at Haymarket Park.

The Dogs put on a show for the crowd defeating the Sioux City “Exes” 6-1. Connor Pannas continued his hot streak going 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Rookie Marshall Awtry also had a big game going 1-1 with a three-run home run and two walks.

The Saltdogs now move to 21-22 on the season and third in the American Association West Division.

