Thousands gather at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Jehovah’s Witness Convention

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a three-year pause due to the pandemic and hosting conventions online, the Jehovah’s Witness Convention is once again returning to Lincoln.

Thousands of people are gathered at Pinnacle Bank Arena for a three-day Jehovah’s Witness Convention. This year’s theme is patience. Listening to speeches and watching baptisms are just a few things attendees can take away from this event.

The Jehovah’s Witness Convention began in Nebraska in the 70s at the Bob Devanny Center. In 2016, the event moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena. This year the discussion centered around the theme ‘Exercise Patience.’ People of all ages filled the arena to listen to how they can be more patient in their lives.

Joshua Fischer has been a Jehovah’s Witness since he was 14, he said patience is crucial to a joyful life.

“Patience today is probably more relevant than any other time,” Fischer said. “We look at the world today whether we are going to work, we’re getting services while we’re shopping or when we are navigating downtown Lincoln construction projects, road projects, we all see the need for patience.”

This is the first in-person convention since 2019 and organizers said they are more than happy to be back, as being in-person is just a different feel for an event like this. Over 5,000 people were expected to be at the arena this weekend with over 1 million people attending the convention worldwide.

The event will also be happening on Sunday. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and it will end around 3:40 p.m. The event is free to the public.

