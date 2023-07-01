Trio of Huskers to play in NBA Summer Leagues

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Bryce McGowens (Charlotte Hornets), Trey McGowens (Brooklyn Nets) and Sam Griesel (Boston Celtics) will be in action in either the California Classic in Sacramento or the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas. The Hornets are in both the California Classic, which begins Monday in Sacramento, and the Las Vegas Summer League. Brooklyn and Boston will compete in Las Vegas Summer League, which begins on July 7. Each team will play five games in Las Vegas between July 7-17.

Bryce McGowens, a second-round pick by Charlotte in the 2022 NBA Draft, played in 46 games, including seven starts in 2022-23. He averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He played his best basketball in the final weeks of the season, averaging 17.3 ppg on 50 percent shooting and 4.3 rebounds per game in his final four contests. At Nebraska, he was a third-team All-Big Ten performer as a freshman in 2021-22, averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He had 11 games with 20-or-more points, including a season-high 29 points against both Sam Houston and Rutgers. An eight-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, he averaged 19.8 ppg in his final 12 games, including seven 20-point outbursts.

Trey McGowens begins his second professional season, as he averaged 3.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 23 contests with the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League. A two-year starter for the Huskers, he averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his two years in Lincoln. In 2020-21, McGowens started all 27 games and averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He finished fifth in the Big Ten in steals per game and ranked second on the squad in both scoring and assists. For his college career, he totaled nearly 1,200 points, 200 steals and 400 rebounds as he also played two seasons at Pittsburgh.

Griesel begins his professional career after starting for the Huskers in 2022-23. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 12.0 points, 3.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, ranking ninth in the Big Ten in assists and in the top 20 of the conference in rebounds, steals, minutes and assist-to-turnover margin. Griesel totaled 19 double-digit performances, including a pair of 20-point games, and led NU with four double-doubles. He closed the season with seven straight double-figure games, as he averaged 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest in that span. Griesel, who began his career at North Dakota State, totaled 1,336 points, 732 rebounds and 339 assists in his collegiate career.

