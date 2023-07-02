Crete police officer receives national award for life-saving work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last June, Tony Siske was at the Tuxedo Park softball fields fundraising for his son’s basketball team. The players spent the day hauling equipment in an ATV and lining fields.

After wrapping up at the concessions, Tony walked to one of the fields to watch one of the games.

“I don’t know how long after that, 20 minutes, I got a frantic call from one of our players that he had been in an accident and that it was bad,” Tony said. “His arm was pretty badly injured, and then I just took off to try to find him.”

The ATV flipped. Three players walked away unharmed. But the ATV landed on his 14-year-old son, Tenyson Siske. He was bleeding severely from his arm, where he had been dragged by the vehicle.

One of Tenyson’s teammates used his T-shirt to cover the wound. Then his friends carried him to a picnic table, where people nearby tried to help the situation.

Meanwhile, Crete Police Department’s Senior Patrol Officer Audrey Arbuckle responded to the scene to collect information before the paramedics arrived.

“I ran from my car over here to where he was at that picnic table, assessed the situation and realized it was more serious than a normal injury,” Arbuckle said.

Arbuckle said she went into “autopilot mode.” She grabbed her med bag and used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

“I remember him asking over and over, am I going to lose my arm, am I going to lose my arm,” Tony said. “And (Arbuckle) was a calming presence, reassuring him.”

Arbuckle handles situations like this every day, and she considers it just a part of the job. After a decade at the Crete Police Department, she was nominated for an American Legion award. She passed the state and regional levels before winning the 2023 National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.

Arbuckle will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina in August to accept it.

Tenyson reunited with Arbuckle when she received an award from the city.

His arm had two compound fractures, and he’s endured skin grafts and surgeries to reattach muscles.

“I know it bothers him,” Tony said. “He’s had to talk about it a lot- explain it a lot. I know it’s hard for him.”

Despite the road to recovery, the 15-year-old is back on the basketball court. He also plays baseball and tennis and serves on Crete High School’s student council.

Thanks to Arbuckle, Tenyson is able to think about his future. The traumatic experience has led him to think about going into the medical field one day.

“We’ll forever be grateful for her,” Tony said. “She probably saved his arm and who knows what else with as much as he was bleeding.”

