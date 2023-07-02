Methodist church and family celebrate 100-year-old woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First United Methodist Church holds a special place in Jan Blue’s heart.

She married her husband there in1944 and celebrated many family weddings and baptisms later on. Today, she celebrated her 100th birthday with the congregation.

“It has been a family affair, and a wonderful, wonderful trail to follow through these first 100 years,” Jan said.

Jan’s name was included in the list of prayers at the10:45 Sunday service, before heading to the church basement for a luncheon. Nearly 200 people gathered to enjoy a meal, talk with friends and wish Jan a happy birthday.

She has four children, five grandchildren and four great-grand children. Her daughter, Peggy Chesen, helped organize the event.

“I often say if I’m fortunate enough to live to be a hundred, I hope my brain works even a fraction as well as hers,” Chesen said.

Also in attendance was her youngest brother, Ralph Ebers, who will be turning 90 years old soon. They grew up in a family of four children on Centerfield Farm, halfway between Seward and Milford. The siblings shared many experiences, including the change that running water brought to their farm.

“I was the recipient of having a good role model- more than one, incidentally,” Ebers said. “I hope that we can- in turn- be role models to those in the family who follow us.”

Jan graduated from Milford High School in May 1940. She attended the first American Legion Auxiliary Girls State in 1947 and the national convention as well.

She worked in the Nebraska Department of Insurance at the state capitol after completing one year of college at Peru State. Jan married Wayne Leroy Blue from Tecumseh in March 1944 and then was a homemaker for 18 years. She then worked over 26 years with Bankers Life Nebraska - Ameritas as License Administrator.

According to Jan, Pearl Harbor was bombed during her time at the state capitol. She met Wayne at Bob’s Coffee Shop at 14th and O Streets, when he worked as a host during the noon hours. He was on a football scholarship and she frequented the coffee shop a few times a week.

While stationed at Colorado Springs, Wayne flew the P-38 into Lincoln a number of times, and he always managed to buzz the capitol.

Jan and Wayne had a platonic relationship with many letters while he went through flight training and then overseas to join the Northwest African Strategic Air Force. After 10 months and 50 missions, he returned to the United States.

Wayne sent Jan a telegram to say he would be in Lincoln on Feb. 25. She had a date, but broke it and went to the Cornhusker to welcome home Wayne. He went to his home near Tecumseh and on Feb. 29, 1944 , while Jan and Wayne were having lunch at the Capital Hotel coffee shop, he proposed to her.

“I’d say probably my greatest historical event was when my to-be husband returned from North Africa,” Jan said. “It was a wonderful experience to see the one that I loved and had loved for many years as a friend and then low and behold, he asks me to marry him.”

As a 20-year-old, she had to ask her father for permission because the legal marrying-age was 21 at the time.

The two were married at the Methodist Student House on the University campus at 3 p.m. with two witnesses, and at 5 p.m. the couple were watching the Nebraska Boys’ High School Basketball Tournament in the Old Coliseum.

Wayne died June 2009. But Jan lives happily with friends and staff at Legacy Terrace in Lincoln. She says her faith has gotten her through the triumphs and trials of life.

“My trust in God is unbelievable,” Jan said. “I know that in all parts of life, regardless of what it is, God is there. He knows what’s going on, long before I do, and I think that he knows my wants, as well as my needs.”

