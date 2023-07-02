Monday & Tuesday Forecast: Packing the summer sizzle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday and the 4th of July will be packing some summer heat in the 90s! We’re expecting mainly quiet conditions for Monday but nature’s fireworks (aka thunderstorms) may rain on some of the parade for the 4th.

It sure will feel like a hot July day on Monday! High temperatures soar into the lower to mid 90s across the state and it may feel a little muggy too. It’ll be a mainly quiet and mostly sunny day across the 1011 region. A few isolated pop-up showers or a thunderstorm may develop in the afternoon in the northeast and south central areas. The remainder of the state will remain dry with sunshine!

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring a bit more cloud cover, a mix of mostly clear to partly clear. A few isolated showers and storms are possible along the northern border through the night. Low temperatures will be seasonal in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The 4th of July will be a HOT & STEAMY one.... at least for some.... a cold front will move through the 1011 region and cause a wide temperature gradient and storm chances. High temperatures will range the 70s to the upper 90s. The northwestern half of the state will be cooler in the 70s to the upper 80s while the southeastern half will be in the low to upper 90s. Tuesday will be a day to watch due to the rain & storm chances because we have the threat for severe weather, mainly in the late afternoon through the night.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Let’s talk rain & storm chances for the 4th! I’m thinking the best time for any outdoor BBQ’s and pool parties will be in the first half of the day, as the best storm and severe weather chances roll in the late evening. However, isolated to widely scattered rain & storms possible along the northern half of the state for the morning and into the afternoon. Eastern areas will see the threat for rain & storms develop in the late evening and into the overnight hours. Overall, the “greatest” threat for severe weather on Tuesday will come in the late evening into the overnight hours for the entire 1011 region. Widely scattered severe storms are possible with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall as the primary threats. A few tornadoes are possible. Of course, stick with 1011 for the latest updates on the weather and severe weather threat for the holiday.

Isolated to scattered rain & storms possible in northern areas in the morning & afternoon. Scattered storms will develop in the east in the late afternoon through the evening. Some may be strong to severe. (KOLN)

Widely scattered severe storms possible with all modes of severe weather possible. (KOLN)

Tuesday’s cold front will bring another chance for rain on Wednesday, mainly in the morning, and temperatures will be knocked down to the upper 70s! The upper 70s will warm into the mid 80s through the remainder of the week and we will see several more small chances for rain & storms.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.