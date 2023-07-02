Rugby brotherhood brewing in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Wolves Rugby hosted the second annual JJ Hooligans’ 7′s Rugby Tournament at Lincoln Sports Foundation Field, on July 1, 2023. The tournament consisted of 10 rugby teams from Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Colorado.

“This is huge for especially Nebraska rugby,” Lincoln Wolves President, Bailey Parde, said.

While the teams were from the mid west, the players were from all over the globe.

“So, just on the Lincoln team. We got guys from Australia, South Africa, all over the US... And then Denver brought some guys from South Africa also New Zealand, Australia, England,” Tournament Director and Lincoln Wolves Vice President, Dustin Nagle, said.

The teams playing included:

Lincoln Wolves

No Coast Rugby

Denver Barbarians

Omaha Goats

Dub Club Rugby

Northland Rugby

Kansas City Blues

Kansas City Rugby F.C.

Omaha Beavers

University of Nebraska- Lincoln Club Team

Mickey Bateman, originally from New Zealand, is a captain for the Denver Barbarians and explained how their team was eager to find tournaments this summer to play in.

“We’re trying to get in as many tournaments as we can,” Mickey Bateman said. “Anything that’s under 12 hours that we could drive to... we were really happy to get a team together, and we jumped in cars and did the road trip down here and we’ll be jumping in cars after playing six games and doing the seven hour drive home.”

Bateman raved about how the sport creates a melting pot of cultures.

“It’s a whole bunch of different cultures from outside of rugby that get to come together and we kind of get to see the melting pot on the field and on the sidelines as we get to know all the other teams throughout the day,” Bateman said.

Kansas City Rugby F.C. stands huddled up at the Hooligans' 7's rugby tournament in Lincoln, Neb. (KOLN-TV)

Nagle and Bateman emphasized that the game of rugby does not have one specific type of player. And, those willing to try are always welcome.

“Rugby is for everybody. We got a spot for everybody on the field. Big small, fast, slow, we got a spot for you to play. It’s all inclusive. No experience necessary. Just anybody that wants to go out and give it a try,” Nagle said.

“There’s lots of different body sizes, lots of different people of all abilities, but if you have the willingness to sell out for the day and put a jersey on and represent it the best you can, most rugby teams will embrace you with open arms,” Bateman said.

J.T. Bergner, a member of the Kansas City Blues, expressed how rewarding rugby can be after the whistle blows. The friends and comradery make the sport worth it.

“We’re going to go out, sweat on each other, bleed on each other, hit each other, for 14 minutes in 7s, and then after the tournament, give hugs, have beers, enjoy our mates, meet new people,” Bergner said.

The tournament was enjoyed by all 10 clubs and brought more attention to the Lincoln rugby scene.

“This tournament means a lot to our club. The city of Lincoln can build off this and just it means a lot to see everybody having a good time,” Nagle said.

“Everybody gives hugs, you know, handshakes. Everyone remembers everybody. It’s just always a great time,” Parde said.

The Lincoln Wolves hope to continue the tournament next year and potentially have more teams attend.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.