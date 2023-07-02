Saltdogs defeat Explorers 6 to 4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Sioux City Explorers 6 to 4 on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The Saltdogs only 1 day removed from breaking the attendance record on “Swiftdogs Night” jumped out to a 1 nothing lead early. However, Explorers fought back and made it a 4 to 3 game in the top of the 8th inning.

In the bottom of the 8th, Luke Roskam connected on a huge double with the bases loaded to bring in all 3 runs and put the X’s out of reach. Roskam finished the night with 4 RBI.

His third hit with FOUR RBIs tonight!#Saltdogs | #UnleashTheFun pic.twitter.com/5xujqJTpmH — Lincoln Saltdogs (@saltdogsball) July 2, 2023

