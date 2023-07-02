Saltdogs defeat Explorers 6 to 4
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Sioux City Explorers 6 to 4 on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
The Saltdogs only 1 day removed from breaking the attendance record on “Swiftdogs Night” jumped out to a 1 nothing lead early. However, Explorers fought back and made it a 4 to 3 game in the top of the 8th inning.
In the bottom of the 8th, Luke Roskam connected on a huge double with the bases loaded to bring in all 3 runs and put the X’s out of reach. Roskam finished the night with 4 RBI.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.