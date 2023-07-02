Women in prehistoric times hunted, too, study says

FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in prehistoric times.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - New research is calling into question assumed gender roles of ancient humans.

Prehistoric men were believed to be hunters while women were believed to be gatherers. But there’s evidence women hunted, too.

A study was launched after a discovery in 2020, when a 9,000-year-old female skeleton was found in the Andes Mountains.

She was buried with tools for hunting and dressing large game, leading the archaeologists on site to assume at first the skeleton was a man’s. But DNA testing determined it was a woman’s.

Researchers then combed the last 100 years of records and found more evidence of prehistoric women hunters.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Plos One.

