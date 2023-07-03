4th of July Forecast: HOT with nature’s fireworks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A cold front will move through the region on the 4th of July, resulting in a wide temperature gradient and nature’s fireworks in the late evening to the overnight hours. Widely scattered to numerous severe storms possible across the 1011 region. ⛈️🎆

4th of July will be hot & sizzling for much of the 1011 region! High temperatures will span the upper 60s to the upper 90s, thanks to the cold front that will bring rain & storm chances later in the day. Heat index values could reach 100 to 103 degrees in the southeast for the heat of the day. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 50s to upper 60s. Now let’s talk about the rain & storm chances....

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will bring a day full of fireworks and nature’s fireworks. The best time for 4th of July festivities will be in the first half of the day for the bulk of the area. Tuesday morning into the early afternoon will bring isolated to widely scattered rain & storms in the northern half of the day. The second half of the day in the later afternoon to evening, storms will fire along the cold front in the southeastern half of the state and increase in coverage through the evening and into the overnight hours and push east/southeastward. Storms are expected to form a cluster in eastern areas and push out the area by sunrise. Lingering activity is likely. All in all, our fireworks will be dodging nature’s fireworks through the evening and into the night.

The entire 1011 region has the chance for widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and into the overnight. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are the primary threat with an isolated tornado threat (mainly in the west). Please have multiple ways to recieve weather warnings and alerts.

Widely scattered rain & storms possible in the morning to early afternoon for northern areas. Scattered rain & storms increase in coverage in the evening and into the overnight hours. Severe storms possible. (KOLN)

Widely scattered to numerous severe storms possible Tuesday late afternoon to the overnight. (KOLN)

Wednesday will bring another chance for rain & storms and significantly cooler temperatures. Rain & storms will be possible in the morning into the afternoon for northern and southern tiers of the state. A few lingering isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the southeastern areas in the morning with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall possible. The second half of the day we will see some isolated activity in the south but the bulk of the rain will be in the northern areas through the evening. Skies will decrease through the second half of the day. The cloud cover, rain and the passage of the cold front will result in much cooler temperatures! Highs will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Rain & storms possible in the morning to early afternoon across the state. Rain chances possible in the northern half of the state in the later afternoon to evening. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the southeast Wednesday morning. Damaging winds, hail & heavy rainfall possible. (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.