From the circle to the sidelines: Olivia Ferrell’s new role as a Husker

Chase: What was the process like being hired as a full-time assistant after a year as a Grad Assistant?

Olivia: “I started my masters when I was playing my 5th year, so we knew I was only going to have one year as a GA. Because I would already be finishing school. And so, we were trying to figure out, is there anything… I would have liked to stay at least one more year. Whether it was gonna be trying to figure out if I could GA one more year and just start a new Masters. Or kind of figure something else out cause it’s kind of a quick process to try and learn a whole bunch of coaching stuff only in one year… and then, when the position was being introduced by the NCAA about adding a 4th paid coach, which was passed in January, Coach Rev and I had kind of discussed you know the possibility, you know and if Nebraska was potentially going to fund that position. Or what would maybe come of that.”

“And so once that passed, and we had kind of started talking to administration about that, Coach Revelle, offered me to… she was like, ‘well do you want to stay and get paid for doing this?’ I was like yeah, that sounds great to me. And you know, I never wanted to leave Nebraska, it’s my home, and so any opportunity I had to stay and get to coach with our coaches is just something I couldn’t pass up.”

Chase: With only 1 year as a GA, how has this expedited process of learning how to be a full-time coach looked like?

Olivia: “I really benefited when the coaching staff knew my goal was always to be a coach my whole career. And so, here and there, they’d give me little tips, you know, ‘when you’re a coach one day you might want to remember this,’ and so that kind of helped I got little bits and pieces my whole time. And then, a lot this year as my GA year… I would go above and beyond maybe like a typical GA responsibilities.”

“I obviously still need to learn a lot about coaching on field, but I was in practice for 5 years so I kind of know how we did things, but to be able to learn the off the field coaching and just what goes into all of that… was huge. So, just being able to sit in the office, road trips, sitting in on coaches meetings, and just taking it all in. And then, that’s why I am really thankful I have this coaching position now, since I am now a full accountable coach, I can learn the recruiting process, and things like that that you can’t necessarily do as a graduate assistant. So, I’m excited for that.”

Chase: You’ve said you are a “Husker for life,” how blessed are you to stay part of a growing Nebraska Softball program?

Olivia: “I am absolutely thrilled. That’s been my goal ever-since I stepped on campus here at Nebraska… you know I told myself I want to leave it better than I found it. And I feel like now I just keep getting better opportunities to keep having some impact and get to be part of a really special program.”

“We’ve definitely been trending in the right direction for these past couple of years. And now, the fact that we are here and we are going to have a lot more traction like you said. And I get to just be a part of it is just a dream come true.”

“It truly is a really special place, that a lot of people I don’t always think understand how great Nebraska really is.”

“The fact I get to stay… I am very lucky to be here.”

Chase: Jordy Bahl, someone pretty familiar with dominating in the circle is now a Husker, as an Omaha Native and former pitcher yourself, what is your relationship with her plus what are you hoping to take with what you did at Nebraska in coaching her?

Olivia: “Me and Jordy go back a long time, we both grew up in the same organizations and went to the same pitching coach.. I am just extremely happy she gets to come home and really be happy here and be in Nebraska and have such a great impact for all the little girls in our program and just help everyone around her keep growing the game.”

“I’m happy I get to still be here for her. I feel like when we were growing up, I was older than her, so she got to look up to me a little bit as I was growing up. So, now that I get to still be here for her and you know if she has any questions, I can help still coach her and mentor her in that way.”

“It’s going to be exciting to work with her again… in a little bit more of a closer capacity and get her going with the Nebraska red.”

Chase: With your new role and added responsibility, where do you see yourself making an impact on the team?

Olivia: “This year, I am allowed to actively coach in practice, I had to do (last year) a lot of just observing or just helping like physically.”

“I can just be hands on, you know, running around, being able to show by example and just kind of get in there in the middle of practice, and you know our coaches are phenomenal coaches getting out there and they really help us.”

“I really want to help the catchers a lot this year and since I can pitch that is going to be really helpful. I can help with their framing and blocking and being able to get in with that, while still participating in bullpens.”

“My age is definitely a big help. Being able to feel semi-relatable, I did play with some of the girls still that are on the team. So, I know that, is good for them just to feel that level of connectedness.”

“Especially how generations are going on these days, having someone on staff that is within that range can kind of help bridge the gap sometimes when we are learning how to coach this new generation of athletes.”

“Also with recruiting too, I am a younger face… with that relatability. I am closer to how the game is being played right now… plus, NIL getting into that kind of headspace. I’m a little bit closer to that and how kids are thinking these days and so I am hoping that bringing my youth in that way can really be impactful for our program. "

Chase: Who is one player on the team that you believe could break out or have a big season as a Husker next year?

“I’m really excited for KK Kinney (Kaylin Kinney). I think she was about to have one of those breakout years this year as a pitcher, and she unfortunately broke her hand early in the season. She works so hard, she was our lifter of the year this year even though she broke her hand.”

“I think you can see when she comes back this year as a pitcher, you know our whole pitching staff is going to be talented, but I really think we are going to see her really take some innings and be beneficial for our pitching staff and she hits as well.”

Chase: As the team gets better and there’s more eyeballs on the Huskers, how do you think it impacts the game across the whole state of Nebraska?

Olivia: “I think softball, especially these last couple of years, just overall, has become a really up and coming sport. I mean the Women’s College World Series was pulling millions of viewers.”

“In the state of Nebraska, just softball culture in general, with the amount of summer ball teams, all the girls that are playing, I am really excited that in Nebraska we are kind of getting back on the map for that.”

“It’s definitely growing, girls are just loving the sport and they are starting to love Nebraska Softball again. I think it’s going to be really exciting to see this year, and we are going to do the best we can to make sure we keep building it and we are able to give everyone a really great experience.”

