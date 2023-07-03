Hot start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures are in the forecast for the next couple of days. A chance of rain develops during the afternoon and evening on Independence Day. Temperatures look to be at or below average for the second half of this week.

Today will be mostly sunny for much of the area. It could become partly to mostly cloudy late this afternoon and evening in Northern Nebraska as a chance of showers and thunderstorms develops. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in part of Northern Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. It will be hot this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

For Tuesday, Independence Day, the first half of the day looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A cold front will be moving through the area in the afternoon and evening leading to a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas is in a slight risk for severe weather which means scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. If you have any outdoor activities planned, please make sure you stay aware of the weather situation and have several ways to get severe weather information. There will be a wide range of high temperatures Tuesday due to the cold front. Highs look to range from the 70s to 90s.

Independence Day High Temperatures (KOLN)

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Tuesday (Independence Day). Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Wednesday will be cooler with a chance of rain mainly in the morning. At or below average temperatures look to stick around for the second half of the week with some additional chances for rain.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

