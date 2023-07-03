Lincoln Fire & Rescue urges caution during 4th of July festivities to prevent injuries and wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On an average day, Lincoln Fire & Rescue responds to approximately 100 injury calls. However, during the days surrounding the 4th of July, those calls increase by 25 percent, primarily attributed to burns and eye injuries.

One common cause of burn injuries among children is sparklers. Lincoln Fire & Rescue has stated that sparklers can reach temperatures as high as 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, significantly surpassing the boiling point of water, which is approximately 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

“You’re handing your kids something that’s so hot if they drop it on their foot it’s going to burn really really bad,” said MJ Lierman, the Public Information Officer at LFR. “It’s great to have those pictures of your kid holding the sparkler but they’re very, very dangerous.”

To prevent sparkler injuries, it is advisable to wear gloves, closed-toed shoes, and goggles. However, an alternative to minimize injuries is to use glowsticks instead.

Another concern related to the 4th of July is the extreme drought conditions. Due to voluntary water conservation efforts in the city of Lincoln, LFR is urging people to use minimal amounts of water to dampen the grass in the vicinity where fireworks will be ignited. Additionally, it is recommended to keep a hose and a metal water bucket readily available. Once the fireworks have cooled down, they can be placed in the bucket to ensure complete extinguishment.

“With these dry conditions...we’ve had a couple backyard fires that have really taken off,” Lierman said. “As a whole neighborhood, if everybody can do their cleanup, it’s just making it better for everybody.”

After the conclusion of the holiday festivities, the City of Lincoln is seeking volunteers to assist with the cleanup following the annual Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day celebration. The cleanup event will occur at Oak Lake Park, located near North First and Charleston streets, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

