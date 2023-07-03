Lincoln man arrested following belated burglary at nail salon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested following a report of a belated burglary at a southeast Lincoln nail salon.

Lincoln Police responded to a report of a belated burglary at Sapphire Nails & Spa near A Street and S Cotner Boulevard at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The business owner told arriving officers that someone entered the store by throwing a rock through the glass front door and removed cash from the register.

During the investigation, police said they discovered several areas of blood, possibly left behind by the suspect.

Officers also noticed damage to Gloria Deo, a neighboring business, but said the suspect did not seem to gain entry.

Upon further review of security footage, police identified the suspect as 61-year-old Kiki Williams, of Lincoln.

Williams was later contacted at his home and seen with an injury to his hand. Police also said a large amount of cash was found in his apartment.

Williams was taken into custody and lodged into jail twice for burglary and once for attempted burglary.

Sapphire Nails & Spa and Gloria Deo each suffered an estimated $800 in damage to the businesses.

Kiki Williams (Lancaster County Department of Corrections)

