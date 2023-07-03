Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and false imprisonment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested following a three hour standoff with law enforcement at a home near Dawes Middle School on Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to a home near N 52nd and Ervin Streets on the report of an assault, just before 8:30 a.m. LPD said probable cause was established to arrest 34-year-old Ernesto Leyva.

According to LPD, Leyva exited the home after three hours of direction and was taken into custody.

Leyva was lodged for 1st degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, domestic assault 3rd degree, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

