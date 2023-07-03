LPS sees growth in summer school enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While summer can be a time of rest and relaxation for students, it’s an opportunity to play catch-up and reach goals for others.

Lincoln Public Schools has offered summer school for years, but in the wake of COVID-19, those summer courses became free for students due to pandemic funding. Since then, more students than ever are taking advantage.

This year more than 2,200 high school students are enrolled in those courses, which is nearly 800 more students compared to the 2019-20 school year.

“We steadily see growth every year, but growth has really taken off since around 2020, when we were able to start making summer school free for students,” said Clay Hollmann, a principal for LPS summer school. “And we were able to do that, because of using ESSER funding to pay for summer school.”

Before that, students were charged by the credit hour. It would cost $65 for 2.5 credits, $130 for five credits, and $40 for each additional five-credit course. Without that price barrier, interest has grown so much the district opened up a second high school for classes. They’re now offered at both Lincoln High and North Star.

“It’s made a big difference in it because it gives kids the opportunity to to kind of make up some of those credits or just a chance to take some classes without having to pay for them because tuition has been an issue,” Hollmann said.

LPS said the courses offered focus on graduation requirements from English and math, to social studies, P.E. and art.

Kelley Winter, a LPS summer school counselor, said about 180 students are seniors looking to fulfill their remaining credits. Winter expects 90% of them to earn their diploma.

“They just want to reach their goal of graduating high school and then moving on and either going to college, or joining the military, or getting a job, going to get an apprenticeship, or getting going to a two year, four year institution,” Winter said.

LPS said the ESSER funding for summer school will run out after next summer, and will have to reevaluate funding after that.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.