Omaha Police forensics team investigating after body found in east Omaha

Omaha Police are investigating after a body was found near a South Omaha business Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a body was found in a South Omaha neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police were called to 24th and Deer Park Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. They say neighbors called to report what appeared to be a body on the other side of the fence at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 3 building.

Officials say it’s unclear if the body is a man or a woman, nor could they give an age.

“Upon arrival, they did find a person that was dead in the back of the property,” an OPD official told 6 News. “At this time the investigation is ongoing. The body appears to have been there for a while.”

OPD says details are limited. It’s too early to say if foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

