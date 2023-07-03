Police officer and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
By WFIE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police said they’re investigating an officer involved shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital that happened around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said at a Monday morning news conference that several agencies were called for a disturbance.

During an exchange of gunfire, troopers say both the suspect, 34-year-old Sean Hubert, and 47-year-old Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn were shot and killed.

Glenn was a more than 20-year veteran of the department.

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. a coroner’s vehicle and a long line of law enforcement vehicles was seen leaving the hospital.

Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn served on the police force for more than 20 years.
Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn served on the police force for more than 20 years.(tellcity.in.gov)

Troopers say all medical services except the emergency room are closed at the hospital at this time.

Tell City Police has previously shared photos of Glenn with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn.

“Our police department suffered a tremendous loss,” Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. “We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she’s a cornerstone of our department.”

Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Sgt. Heather Glenn is shown with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn, in 2022.
Sgt. Heather Glenn is shown with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn, in 2022.(Tell City Police)

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Lincoln woman
A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating after child found in water at Zorinsky Lake
Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
52-year-old woman robbed in south Lincoln
Tenyson Siske joins Senior Patrol Officer Audrey Arbuckle as she receives Crete Police...
Crete police officer receives national award for life-saving work

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Harvard
52-year-old woman robbed in south Lincoln
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours