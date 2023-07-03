Portion of four Lincoln streets to close Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Portions of four Lincoln streets will close beginning Wednesday.

The closures are as follows:

14th Street from O to Q streets and P Street from 13th Street to Centennial Mall will be closed to Sunday, July 9 for a special event. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained via sidewalks. The recommended detour for 14th Street is “O” to 17th Street to “Q” Street. The recommended detour for “P” Street is 13th to O to Centennial Mall. P Street will be open to the University Parking Garage at 13th and “P” streets.

Park Boulevard from South to Van Dorn streets will be closed for pavement repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by July 21. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained. The recommended detour is Van Dorn Street to South 10th Street to South Street.

Westbound Vine Street from Antelope Valley Parkway to North 16th Street will be closed for private development construction. This work is scheduled to be completed by July 26. StarTran Routes 25-Vine, 27-North 27th, and 49-University Place will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is Antelope Valley Parkway to X Street to North 16th Street.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on these projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.