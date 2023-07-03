Saltdogs sweep Explorers with 12 to 1 victory

By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs finished off a sweep of the Sioux City Explorers Sunday afternoon dominating the diamond winning 12 to 1.

Aaron Takacs took an early lead with a 3-run home run for Lincoln and his 3rd home run of the season. The runs kept coming as the Dogs’ offense took off.

In the heat of the game, Sioux City pitching coach, Bobby Post, was ejected following an emotional argument with the home plate umpire. He kicked dirt on home plate and stormed off the field.

