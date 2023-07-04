Athlete of the Week: John Hood

This weeks 10/11 NOW Athlete of the Week is Norris senior John Hood.
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week’s 10/11 NOW Athlete of the Week is Norris senior John Hood.

Hood, a wide receiver, helped the Titans to a championship appearance in the Titans own 7-on-7 tournament on Friday.

Hood finished the day with multiple touchdown receptions including one in the championship game against Papio South. Hood also a had an interception in the championship game.

Norris fell to Papio South in the championship 23-11.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Lincoln woman
A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating after child found in water at Zorinsky Lake
Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
52-year-old woman robbed in south Lincoln
Tenyson Siske joins Senior Patrol Officer Audrey Arbuckle as she receives Crete Police...
Crete police officer receives national award for life-saving work

Latest News

Athlete of the week: John Hood
OF Nick Anderson and INF Drew Devine have been voted as All-Stars in the upcoming 2023 All-Star...
Anderson, Devine selected as 2023 All-Stars
Former Husker Softball Pitcher Olivia Ferrell.
From the circle to the sidelines: Olivia Ferrell’s new role as a Husker
Sioux City Explorers pitching coach, Bobby Post, was ejected versus the Lincoln Saltdogs on...
Saltdogs sweep Explorers with 12 to 1 victory