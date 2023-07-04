Athlete of the week: John Hood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week’s 10/11 NOW Athlete of the Week is Norris senior John Hood.

Hood, a wide receiver, helped the Titans to a championship appearance in the Titans own 7-on-7 tournament on Friday.

Hood finished the day with multiple touchdown receptions including one in the championship game against Papio South. Hood also a had an interception in the championship game.

Norris fell to Papio South in the championship 23-11.

