Harris Overpass briefly shut down after multi-vehicle crash Monday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Harris Overpass (O Street) on the west side of downtown Lincoln was briefly shut down late Monday night after a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened around 11 p.m., on the west side of the bridge near 3rd and O Streets.

At least three ambulances transported people from the scene, but it’s unclear exactly how many people were hospitalized or what type of injuries they have.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which is under investigation.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue could not comment on the incident, and Lincoln Police could not be reached for further information.

O Street was reopened in both directions just before 12:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

