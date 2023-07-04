Independence Day Forecast: Hot with thunderstorms likely

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms will be possible late this afternoon and evening. The 4th of July forecast will feature above average temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, below average temperatures return Wednesday with more rain possible.

There will be variable cloudiness and a wide range of high temperatures today (4th of July) as a cold front moves through the area. Highs look to be in the upper 60s to upper 90s. A line of showers and thunderstorms should develop along a cold front mid-to-late this afternoon and move east-southeast through much Eastern, Central and Southwestern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas late this afternoon and evening. Isolated to numerous severe storms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. Rain could be heavy at times. Be aware of lightning as well. If you have outdoor activities planned for today or tonight, make sure you stay aware of the weather situation. Have multiple, reliable ways to get severe weather information. Be prepared to go inside or have a safe place to go if thunderstorms approach your area when outdoors.

Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Independence Day High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue late tonight into Wednesday morning. Additional scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the rain chance should be decreasing during that time period. It will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Winds should be north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. There might be some isolated severe thunderstorms in part of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday for part of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Below average temperatures look to hang around for the second half of this week. There will also be more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

