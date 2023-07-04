LFR responds to basement fire at northwest Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of smoke filling a home in northwest Lincoln early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, LFR was called to a home near North 7th and Irving streets after occupants inside had been awakened by their smoke detectors and evacuated.

LFR said responding crew followed the trail of smoke that led them to the basement and extinguished the fire using a water can.

According to LFR, an unattended candle was to blame for starting nearby combustibles on top of a plastic tote nightstand on fire, which spread and started a mattress smoldering.

LFR crews removed some carpet and drywall to ensure there was no chance of reignition and ventilated the structure.

The Red Cross was called to relocate the family for the night due to smoke damages.

LFR estimates a $5,000 loss for contents. No injuries were reported.

