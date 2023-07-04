Portion of Saltillo Road to close on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new section of a southern Lancaster County road will be completely closed starting Wednesday, as the South Beltway construction enters a new phase.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says Saltillo Road between 27th and 38th Streets will be shut down while a new roundabout is installed just east of 27th Street.

The roundabout will be what connects Saltillo Road to the South Beltway via Jamaica Avenue, which will be constructed over time.

NDOT says the Saltillo Road closure is expected to reopen at some point later in the fall.

The department also adds that drivers should be aware of some of the other ongoing closures north of the South Beltway corridor. Those include:

- 40th Street from Rokeby to Yankee Hill

- 56th from Saltillo to Yankee Hill (set to reopen July 14, according to Lancaster County Engineering)

- 84th Street from Rokeby to Saltillo

- Saltillo from 70th to 98th

“NDOT will continue to coordinate with project partners as construction continues on the Lincoln South Beltway,” the department stated in a press release.

