Uncle Sam Jam draws hundreds of Nebraskans for food, festivities and fireworks

2019 Uncle Sam Jam set for July 3, music lineup announced
(tcw-wvue)
By Macy Neumeister
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many have already heard some of the sights and sounds of the Fourth of July. The largest celebration in Lincoln Monday night was the Uncle Sam Jam.

The event once again drew a crowd in the hundreds.

“We always like coming out because it’s such a fun way to engage with fireworks without having to buy a whole bunch for our own,” said Emerson and Kevin Forch, event goers. “It’s fun to sit in the shade for a couple hours outside and just kind of see the community. Lincoln is a big place and you see family from sort of like all walks of life here.”

The event is an operation that takes over Oak lake park. There were local vendors, cold water stations, live music and more. Some people said it’s an event that has become a staple in celebrating friends and family.

“It’s just fun to come out and do things with the kids and um yeah and enjoy the Fourth,” said Dani Adams, event goer.

Once all the celebrations are over, the City is asking for help to clean up Oak Lake. Volunteers will receive a free lunch for their work. The event starts at 10 a.m. on the July 5.

