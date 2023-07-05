Aquatic Center opens in Waverly

WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a cannon ball for one nearby community. The opening of a nearly $6 million aquatic center in Waverly.

Hundreds came out to dip their toes in the water for the first time.

There was a lot of excitement on Tuesday, with kids yelling and splashing. Just after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, dozens of kids took their first leap into the Waverly Aquatic Center’s waters, splashing each other, sliding down slides and floating on pool noodles. It’s a water park that got something for people of all ages; From miniature slides to a lazy river.

“This means everything,” said Abbey Pascoe, president of City Council and president of Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund. “This is a project that we needed to show what happens with that collective effort. What we can all do when we get behind each other? We support each other, we collaborate, great things can happen and Waverly is a great place to grow?”

The pool opening comes at a time of water emergency in the city, but Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes said the pool is far more efficient than the previous pool.

Gerdes said he’s hopeful the pool will be able to stay open for the rest of the summer, despite the dry conditions.

Tuesday’s swim was free but going forward there are prices set for daily admission and passes.

